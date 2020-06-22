Government+officials+in+the+north+informed+about+the+election

The elections commission took measures yesterday to inform the government officials engaging in election duty in the Northern Province with regard to the general elections.

Chairman of the Elections commission Mahinda Deshapriya and representatives from the commission were present at the event.

Following the awareness programme held in the Vavuniya district secretariats office, Mahinda Deshapriya expressed his views to the media stating that posters, cut outs and banners will be permitted to be displayed only at the candidates office and at the campaign meeting venue.