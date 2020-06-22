Nearly+1500+patients+recovered+from+Corona+virus+in+the+island

The number of Covid 19 patients who have recovered in the island so far has almost reached 1500.

With 26 patients being discharged upon recovery yesterday, the total number of recovered patients has risen to 1498.

Further no corona patients were reported from the country yesterday.

Accordingly 1950 corona patients are reported in the country.

Meanwhile, another 77 Indian sailors who are to serve for a foreign ship arrived at the Katunayake airport last evening.

Similarly another group of Indian sailors had arrived previously and both groups had been subject to PCR tests in the airport itself.

Universities which were closed down owing to the virus, will be opened for final year examinations under several stages from today onwards.

The university grants commission chairman, senior professor Sampath Amaratunga noted that no permission will be granted to gather in the university or engage in sports or leisure activities.

Meanwhile, one day service pertaining to issuing of NICs which was halted owing to the corona virus from the 17th of march, is to resume according to health and safety guidelines from today onwards.

According to the first phase the issuing of NICs through the one day service will be available on priority basis for the first 250 individuals who have obtained appointments through the internet.