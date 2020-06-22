Hemmatagama+Hospital+to+be+closed+for+16+hours+weekly+due+to+shortage+of+doctors

The Mawanella - Hemmathagama Government Hospital has decided to close its doors every Friday from 4.00 am to Saturday 8.00 commencing from the 25th.

Hospital Director Dr. D.M.U.C.B. Dhanapala, speaking to our news team stated that the absence of doctors has contributed to this situation.

It has also been decided to refer patients who come during the closure period to other hospitals.

The Director of the Hemmathagama Hospital further stated that this was done in advance to avoid the inconvenience caused to the public and if the government provides doctors there would be no necessity to close the hospital.