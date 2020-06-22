සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Hemmatagama Hospital to be closed for 16 hours weekly due to shortage of doctors

Monday, 22 June 2020 - 17:17

Hemmatagama+Hospital+to+be+closed+for+16+hours+weekly+due+to+shortage+of+doctors

The Mawanella - Hemmathagama Government Hospital has decided to close its doors every Friday from 4.00 am to Saturday 8.00 commencing from the 25th.

Hospital Director Dr. D.M.U.C.B. Dhanapala, speaking to our news team stated that the absence of doctors has contributed to this situation.

It has also been decided to refer patients who come during the closure period to other hospitals.

The Director of the Hemmathagama Hospital further stated that this was done in advance to avoid the inconvenience caused to the public and if the government provides doctors there would be no necessity to close the hospital.

“22 years for HIRU; 22 Millionaires’ in 22 days” (Video)
“22 years for HIRU; 22 Millionaires’ in 22 days” (Video)
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 18:53

For the first time in the history of television you have the opportunity to win the biggest cash prize awarded daily. All you have to do to win the 22... Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 18:23

With the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, the attention of the world has shifted to the Indian film industry.Cinema critics in the world say that the time... Read More

AG informs political victimization committee on restrictions
AG informs political victimization committee on restrictions
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 18:10

Attorney General informs the Commission of Inquiry on Political Victimisation that process cannot be issued on his officers in terms of section 16 of the... Read More



Trending News

Harin Fernando insults the Archbishop (Video)
21 June 2020
Harin Fernando insults the Archbishop (Video)
IGP orders investigation on Karuna Amman's comments on atrocities he committed
22 June 2020
IGP orders investigation on Karuna Amman's comments on atrocities he committed
Sajith's prediction that rivers will split (Video)
21 June 2020
Sajith's prediction that rivers will split (Video)
Driving License renewal period revised again - validity extended by 3-6 months
22 June 2020
Driving License renewal period revised again - validity extended by 3-6 months
Mahela replies to Thilanga's statement
21 June 2020
Mahela replies to Thilanga's statement

International News

Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
22 June 2020
Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
21 June 2020
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
21 June 2020
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
21 June 2020
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.