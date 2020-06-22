The+priority+lane+for+buses+on+Galle+road+to+be+implemented+to+the+rule+from+today

Police say that legal action would be taken against individuals who violate the bus priority lane which will be active from Moratuwa to Fort Olcott Mawatha.

It was active under police supervision from the 8th of June to yesterday and is to be strictly enforced from today onwards.

Accordingly, the bus priority lane is to be active from 6 to 9 am from Moratuwa cross junction to the Mt. Lavinia maliban junction.

It is also to be active up to Colpetty via Wellawatta.

Further the priority lane rule is to be active in, Colpetty, Pittala junction, Slave Island via Pettah as well.

In addition, when exiting from Colombo the priority lane rule is applicable from 4 to 7 pm, from fort, slaveisland, pittala junction, library roundabout to colpetty.

Further from 5 pm to 8 pm the bus priority lane rule is applicable when exiting from Colombo at the mt. Lavinia maliban junction to Moratuwa cross junction.

Meanwhile, the police has decided to enforce the bus priority lane rule for Borella, Punchi borella, Maradana, Technical junction and Pettah from the 29th onwards.