Universities+to+open+final+year+examinations+from+today

Universities which were closed down owing to the virus, will be opened for final year examinations under several stages from today onwards.

The university grants commission chairman, senior professor Sampath Amaratunga noted that no permission will be granted to gather in the university or engage in sports or leisure activities.

Meanwhile, one day service pertaining to issuing of NICs which was halted owing to the corona virus from the 17th of march, is to resume according to health and safety guidelines from today onwards.

According to the first phase the issuing of NICs through the one day service will be available on priority basis for the first 250 individuals who have obtained appointments through the internet.