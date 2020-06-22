Muthuhettigama+goes+against+the+SLFP

Former Parliamentarian Nishantha Muthuhettigama states that all three SLFP organizing committees in the Baddegama electorate have been dissolved.
Speaking at a media briefing held in Yakkalamulla, Galle yesterday, he said that the decision was taken after the SLFP general secretary refused to give a candidate for the Galle District at the general election.
