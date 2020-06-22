Men+are+more+vulnerable+for+Covid-19

Worldwide, men are more likely to die from coronavirus as opposed to women according to a new study.

In Italy and China more Men have been infected as opposed to women and are more likely to die from the virus, according to the report.

A study conducted by the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health has revealed this information.

However, they point out that the situation in India and America are different. Although men are more susceptible to the virus, females are more likely to die.

As of May 20, in India 3.3 per cent of all women infected with coronavirus had died and the male death toll was 2.9 per cent.

In the meantime, the number of coronaviruses worldwide has exceeded 9 million.

The total number of infected patients are reported to be 9,044,544.

470,665 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported during this period.

Brazil recorded the highest number of deaths yesterday, with 601 deaths.

The total death toll in Brazil has risen to 50,659.

In the last twenty-four hours, India has witnessed 426 deaths while the total death toll is 13,703.

The total number of infected people in the country is 426,910.