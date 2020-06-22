සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The issue of maize increases the price of eggs

Monday, 22 June 2020 - 9:09

The All Ceylon Farmers Federation states that the government should intervene to control the prices of maize.

According to its National Organizer Namal Karunaratne, maize purchased from farmers at low prices of around Rs. 40 is being sold at high prices.

The importation of maize has also been halted, resulting in an increase in the prices of maize based products.

Due to the prevailing situation, one kilogram of maize which is used for the production of poultry feed is being sold at a price of Rs. 75 per kilogram. Therefore, the price of animal feed has increased.

The National Organizer of All Ceylon Farmers Federation Namal Karunaratne stated that the prices of eggs have gone up due to this situation.

The wholesale price of an egg is around 17 rupees and 50 cents and the retail price is around 20 rupees.

However, President of the All Ceylon Egg Producers' Association Sarath Ratnayake stated that if the cost of production of poultry feed is reduced, the eggs could be made available to consumers at a lower price.

