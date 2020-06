A special aircraft belonging to the Indian Airlines flight carrying 230 Sri Lankans arrived at the Katunayake airport this morning.

According to the airport officer, the Sri Lankan nationals who were unable to return to Sri Lanka and a group of Indian sailors who were working on foreign ships anchored in the Colombo harbor, were among the passengers.

He also stated that they were sent for PCR tests at the airport premises to ascertain if they were infected with the coronavirus.