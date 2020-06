A 21 year old youth has been killed in a clash between two groups in the Negombo - Dungalpitiya - Kapungoda area.

The police media unit stated that three persons were injured and one person died on admission to the Negombo hospital after a clash erupted between two factions at around 7.30 pm last night.



The deceased has been identified as a 21-year-old resident of the Pamunugama area. Dungalpitiya Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.