Petition seeking injunction order against UNP decision to suspend 99 members, rejected

Colombo District Court rejects to issue an injunction order on UNP decision to suspend party membership of Ranjith Maddumabandara and 98 others.Colombo District Judge Amali Ranaweera issuing the ruling on the injunction order stated that the complaint filed by former MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara will be called on July 27.Notice was issued to the respondents of the complaint, UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and Karu Jayasuriya.