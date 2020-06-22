Man+arrested+for+stealing+money+and+gold+from+a+bank+in+Warakapola

A suspect has been arrested in connection with stealing cash and gold from a bank in the Warakapola town.

The suspect has been arrested following a complaint lodged with the Warakapola Police that he had stolen Rs. 1,866,843 in cash and gold jewellery valued at 28,500 rupees.

The arrested person is a 32-year-old resident of Wattala.

Upon further interrogation, it was revealed that he had entered a bank in Rambukkana town in November last year and had committed a crime.

13 warrants have been issued against the suspect from several courts. Part of the stolen money and property have been recovered.

Police have also seized a live hand grenade manufactured from a foreign country in the possession of the suspect at the time of the arrest.