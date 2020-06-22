A drug ring operated by an inmate at Warakapola prison uncovered;heroin valued at over Rs. 10 million seized

The Police Organized Crime Prevention Division has uncovered information on a drug racket operated by an inmate at the Wariyapola Prison serving a prison sentence on charges of possessing narcotics.The incident occurred yesterday when a woman and a man were arrested near the bus stand opposite the railway crossing in Rambukkana and Kegalle Road.A stock of 1.527 kg of heroin valued at over Rs. 10 million was found in their possession.

The male suspect was a 27-year-old and the female suspect was a 50-year-old resident of Walgama Road, Rambukkana.

The 27-year-old suspect was working at a hotel in Puwakpitiya, Avissawella while the female suspects had two cases being heard against her at the Kandy Magistrate's Court.

It has been revealed that the suspects had received the drugs from the inmate in prison through an intermediary of the inmate and they were selling these drugs.

Three mobile phones were also taken into custody during the raid.

A prison inmate has been identified as a person who had been involved in a shootout with the STF in August, 2017 at the Negombo-Kurana junction.

The STF fired on a group of people traveling in a van, injuring two people in the van.

It was later revealed that the passengers in the van had been close associates of Markandure Madush, an organized crime gang leader.

Meanwhile, the STF has arrested three persons close to Indunil Vajira Kumara alias Indra, who is currently in remand custody, at the Pahala Hanwella area in Hanwella.

The police also stated that Dasun Buddhika Jayathilaka alias Akku a member of the organized crime gang was also among the arrested.

According to information provided by Indunil Vajira Kumara who has been imprisoned, they have extorted money from people in Hanwella and Kaduwela areas.

Yesterday, the STF seized three swords, a knife, a counterfeit pistol and a stock of Kerala cannabis in the possession of the suspects.

The raid was carried out on the instructions of DIG Waruna Jayasundara.

Last week, the STF arrested six persons close to the leader of the organized crime gang Urujuva, who is currently in remand for attempting to extort money.