සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Notice from the election commission to the Provincial Councilors who are contesting the election

Monday, 22 June 2020 - 13:34

Notice+from+the+election+commission+to+the+Provincial+Councilors+who+are+contesting+the+election

The election commission have asked the representatives of provincial councils and local government bodies who have come forward for the general election to resign from their posts.

At least they have been informed that they should take leave with immediate effect.

The Election Commission has also asked all Secretaries of the Ministries to submit a report on state vehicles used by state ministers.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to send the health guidelines relevant to the forthcoming general election to the Government Printing Office for print.

The Ministry of Health stated that the guidelines will be printed on several key areas.

Campaign meetings, distribution of handbills, maintaining election offices, training sessions, postal voting, polling procedures on the date of the election, areas to be vigilant when counting, transportation of goods and food for election officials are included in this health guide.

Following the drafting of these guidelines, the Director General of Health Services had sent it to the Elections Commission on June 3rd.

Later it was forwarded again to the Director General of Health Services with the approval of the Election Commission.

When the Hiru news team contacted the Government Printer, Gangani Liyanage, they stated that they are ready for printing as soon as the relevant health guidelines are received.

She also stated that around 80 per cent of print of the leaflets containing health guidelines that is to be distributed to households, have been completed.

Petitions filed by
Petitions filed by "Ape Janabala Party" regarding the rejection of nominations, dismissed
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 15:37

The petitions filed by Ven. Athuraliye Ratana Thero and the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena Organization Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera regarding... Read More

A man parks his cab and jumps on to the incoming train in Vavuniya
A man parks his cab and jumps on to the incoming train in Vavuniya
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 15:31

A person was killed after being hit by a train in the Periyakadu area in Vavuniya this morning, police said.The victim was a 43-year-old resident of Eluttur,... Read More

ASPI crosses 5000 points today
ASPI crosses 5000 points today
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 14:25

All Share Price Index (ASPI) crosses the 5000 points mark for the first time after 3 months. Read More



Trending News

Harin Fernando insults the Archbishop (Video)
21 June 2020
Harin Fernando insults the Archbishop (Video)
Sajith's prediction that rivers will split (Video)
21 June 2020
Sajith's prediction that rivers will split (Video)
IGP orders investigation on Karuna Amman's comments on atrocities he committed
22 June 2020
IGP orders investigation on Karuna Amman's comments on atrocities he committed
Driving License renewal period revised again - validity extended by 3-6 months
22 June 2020
Driving License renewal period revised again - validity extended by 3-6 months
Mahela replies to Thilanga's statement
21 June 2020
Mahela replies to Thilanga's statement

International News

Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
21 June 2020
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
21 June 2020
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
21 June 2020
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
Donald Trump rally short of supporters
21 June 2020
Donald Trump rally short of supporters
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.