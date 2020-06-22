Notice+from+the+election+commission+to+the+Provincial+Councilors+who+are+contesting+the+election

The election commission have asked the representatives of provincial councils and local government bodies who have come forward for the general election to resign from their posts.

At least they have been informed that they should take leave with immediate effect.

The Election Commission has also asked all Secretaries of the Ministries to submit a report on state vehicles used by state ministers.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to send the health guidelines relevant to the forthcoming general election to the Government Printing Office for print.

The Ministry of Health stated that the guidelines will be printed on several key areas.

Campaign meetings, distribution of handbills, maintaining election offices, training sessions, postal voting, polling procedures on the date of the election, areas to be vigilant when counting, transportation of goods and food for election officials are included in this health guide.

Following the drafting of these guidelines, the Director General of Health Services had sent it to the Elections Commission on June 3rd.

Later it was forwarded again to the Director General of Health Services with the approval of the Election Commission.

When the Hiru news team contacted the Government Printer, Gangani Liyanage, they stated that they are ready for printing as soon as the relevant health guidelines are received.

She also stated that around 80 per cent of print of the leaflets containing health guidelines that is to be distributed to households, have been completed.