Karuna Amman summoned to CID to make a statement (video)

Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman has come to the CID to make a statement.

This was in accordance with the instructions given to the CID by the acting Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickremeratne, called for an immediate investigation into the recent statements made by Karuna Amman regarding the atrocities committed during his tenure as a member of the LTTE.

Former LTTE member Vinayaga Murthy Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman, made a statement regarding the killings during the period of LTTE which has become a much talked about topic in the political circles these days

At a recent political rally in Ampara, Karuna Amman said that he was more dangerous than the coronavirus. He claimed that between two and three thousand members of the army were killed by him during his active period with LTTE.

He is also a candidate from the Digamadulla district for the forthcoming elections.