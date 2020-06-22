Coronavirus infections nearing one million patients (Video)

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections has reached 9,051,578.

The death toll has increased to 470,804.

Grigor Dimitrov, a Bulgarian who is ranked 19th among the world's top 20 tennis players, has been has tested positive to COVID-19.

He made an Instagram note saying that everyone involved with him should check for the coronavirus infection.

An exhibition tournament featuring world No.1 Novak Djokovic was cancelled yesterday after it was confirmed that Grigor Dimitrov was infected with the coronavirus.



However, the foreign media reports that he has competed in an exhibition match with Novak Djokovic last week. Accordingly, he is to be subjected to a PCR test.