සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Coronavirus infections nearing ten million patients (Video)

Monday, 22 June 2020 - 14:58

Coronavirus+infections+nearing+ten+million+patients+%28Video%29

Grigor Dimitrov, a Bulgarian who is ranked 19th among the world's top 20 tennis players, has been has tested positive to COVID-19.

He made an Instagram note saying that everyone involved with him should check for the coronavirus infection.

An exhibition tournament featuring world No.1 Novak Djokovic was cancelled yesterday after it was confirmed that Grigor Dimitrov was infected with the coronavirus.

However, the foreign media reports that he has competed in an exhibition match with Novak Djokovic last week. Accordingly, he is to be subjected to a PCR test.

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 9,071,255. Currently coronavirus infected patients have been reported from 215 countries.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 471,161.  

Meanwhile, 4,532,547 infected patients have recovered. There are 3,745,962 active patients around the world while 54,771 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients

  • USA                   2,356,715
  • Brazil                  1,086,990
  • Russia                  592,280
  • India                    426,910
  • United Kingdom    304,331       
  • Spain                    293,352      
  • Peru                      254,936
  • Italy                      242,355
  • Chile                      238,499
  • Iran                       207,525     

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                       122,248   
  • Brazil                       50,659     
  • UK                           42,632
  • Italy                         34,634
  • France                     29,640
  • Spain                       28,323
  • Mexico                     21,825
  • India                       13,703


Trains disrupted by fire resume on upcountry line
Trains disrupted by fire resume on upcountry line
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 10:07

Train services on the upcountry line have resumed following a disruption due to a fire.The blaze occurred this morning at a forest reserve between Ohiya... Read More

Yet another Navy personnel recovers
Yet another Navy personnel recovers
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 9:10

Yet another Covid-19 positive Navy personnel has recovered.So far, a total of 786 Navy personnel have reached complete recovery. Read More

Court orders halt to development work at Muhudu Maha Viharaya
Court orders halt to development work at Muhudu Maha Viharaya
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 9:08

The Pottuvil magistrate yesterday (22) ordered both parties to the dispute to refrain from any development activities at Muhudu Maha Viharaya until the... Read More



Trending News

Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
22 June 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
IGP orders investigation on Karuna Amman's comments on atrocities he committed
22 June 2020
IGP orders investigation on Karuna Amman's comments on atrocities he committed
Petitions filed by "Ape Janabala Party" regarding the rejection of nominations, dismissed
22 June 2020
Petitions filed by
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
22 June 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
Decision that will be taken by ICC regarding match fixing allegations
22 June 2020
Decision that will be taken by ICC regarding match fixing allegations

International News

Donald Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
23 June 2020
Donald Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
22 June 2020
Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
21 June 2020
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
21 June 2020
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.