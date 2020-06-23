Coronavirus infections nearing ten million patients (Video)

Grigor Dimitrov, a Bulgarian who is ranked 19th among the world's top 20 tennis players, has been has tested positive to COVID-19.

He made an Instagram note saying that everyone involved with him should check for the coronavirus infection.

An exhibition tournament featuring world No.1 Novak Djokovic was cancelled yesterday after it was confirmed that Grigor Dimitrov was infected with the coronavirus.



However, the foreign media reports that he has competed in an exhibition match with Novak Djokovic last week. Accordingly, he is to be subjected to a PCR test.

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 9,071,255. Currently coronavirus infected patients have been reported from 215 countries.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 471,161.

Meanwhile, 4,532,547 infected patients have recovered. There are 3,745,962 active patients around the world while 54,771 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients

USA 2,356,715

Brazil 1,086,990

Russia 592,280

India 426,910

United Kingdom 304,331

Spain 293,352

Peru 254,936

Italy 242,355

Chile 238,499

Iran 207,525

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths