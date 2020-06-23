Coronavirus infections nearing ten million patients (Video)

Grigor Dimitrov, a Bulgarian who is ranked 19th among the world's top 20 tennis players, has been has tested positive to COVID-19.
He made an Instagram note saying that everyone involved with him should check for the coronavirus infection.
An exhibition tournament featuring world No.1 Novak Djokovic was cancelled yesterday after it was confirmed that Grigor Dimitrov was infected with the coronavirus.
However, the foreign media reports that he has competed in an exhibition match with Novak Djokovic last week. Accordingly, he is to be subjected to a PCR test.
Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 9,071,255. Currently coronavirus infected patients have been reported from 215 countries.
The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 471,161.
Meanwhile, 4,532,547 infected patients have recovered. There are 3,745,962 active patients around the world while 54,771 patients are reported to be in critical condition.
Countries with over 200,000 infected patients
- USA 2,356,715
- Brazil 1,086,990
- Russia 592,280
- India 426,910
- United Kingdom 304,331
- Spain 293,352
- Peru 254,936
- Italy 242,355
- Chile 238,499
- Iran 207,525
Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths
- USA 122,248
- Brazil 50,659
- UK 42,632
- Italy 34,634
- France 29,640
- Spain 28,323
- Mexico 21,825
- India 13,703