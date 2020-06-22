Posters, cutouts and banners only in the meeting area - Mahinda Deshapriya (Video)

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya says that candidates cannot display posters, cutouts and banners outside their office or publicity meeting venues.



He was speaking to the media after a discussion held in Vavuniya regarding the next general election.



A discussion on the upcoming general election was held at the Vavuniya District Secretariat chaired by the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya.



Meanwhile, a special gazette notification containing the health guidelines for the general election is to be issued today.









