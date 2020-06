United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has engaged in religious observances to receive blessings for the upcoming general election.



UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the Vijayalokarama temple in Rukmale last evening and called on the Most Venerable Iththapane Dhammalankara Mahanayaka Thero, the chief prelate of the Kotte Kalyani Maha Sanga Sabha and received his blessings for the forthcoming elections.