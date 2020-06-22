04 out of 08 accused in the illegal possession of elephants case against "Ali Roshan", acquitted by Special High Court Trial at Bar.



This was when the case was taken up before the Colombo High Court today (22).



The Bench comprised Justices Vikum Kaluarachchi, Dhammika Ganepola and Aditya Patabendige.



The bench also informed the court that the case will be continued as there is sufficient evidence against the four accused including Niraj Roshan alias Ali Roshan.