Various views on the election stage today (Video)

Various comments on the political stage regarding parliamentary elections.
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 15:17
The petitions filed by Ven. Athuraliye Ratana Thero and the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena Organization Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera regarding... Read More
A person was killed after being hit by a train in the Periyakadu area in Vavuniya this morning, police said.The victim was a 43-year-old resident of Eluttur,... Read More
All Share Price Index (ASPI) crosses the 5000 points mark for the first time after 3 months. Read More