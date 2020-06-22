Pepper Farmers suffering without a reasonable price (Video)

We have been informed that the local pepper growers are suffering without a reasonable price for their crops.

Pepper has a special place amongst the spices.

Pepper is cultivated in several districts in Sri Lanka and over 200,000 depend on the crop for their livelihood.

Pepper which is one of the export crops that earn a high foreign exchange to the country, has seen low prices during these days and it has been reported to the red minute that the pepper farmers are faced with great difficulty as a result.