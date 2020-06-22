Advisory+for+Strong+Wind+and+Rough+seas

Advisory for the Western, Southern and South-eastern deep and shallow Sea areas have been issued by the meteorological department.



The deep and shallow sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.



The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.



Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard in the above sea areas.





