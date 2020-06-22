සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The daring female that took sculpture to a new dimension (Video)

Monday, 22 June 2020 - 17:31

Sculpture in Sri Lanka's art domain occupies a unique place.

The ingenuity and the skill of the sculpture is unbelievable, where skill and creativity merges to create amazing images with the power of their skilful hands.

We came across a daring young female at Kirindiwela who took this amazing skill to a new level.

Sculpture is often seen as a work of art with rough hands.

But it is she who has brought to life the creations you see.

She is Janaki a resident of Kirindiwela, Gampaha.

Janaki's interest in sculpture, which usually does not occupy among the interest of the female world, started is during her school years.

She completes her studies in sculpture becoming the first person to get a first class in sculpture from the University of the Visual and Performing Arts.

With a passion for sculpture, Janaki is now the first instructor of sculpture at the University of the Visual and Performing Arts.

Her husband and two children have now joined hands to paint the clay and the cement brining these creations alive, which has given much needed support to Janaki.

We wish Janaki the strength to win the world, to create a new dimension in the sculpture domain in Sri Lanka.



