Kala Oya Valley Destroyed by human activity (Video)

Reports say that the ecosystem including the tributary of Kala Oya, which flows close to the Wilpattu National Park, is being destroyed by human activities.

Environmentalists allege that the situation has only escalated with the issuing of tickets by the Wanathawilluwa Pradeshiya Sabha for bathing in the area.

There is no doubt that the wonderful Kala River, which flows south of the Wilpattu National Park, is a spectacular sight.

However, it has been reported to the Hiru news team that this wonderful gift of nature is now being destroyed.

The Wanathawilluwa Pradeshiya Sabha started issuing tickets for bathing in this place from about six years ago and collected a considerable income.

However, the authorities are not concerned about the safety of the ecosystem except for the income and the due to the activities of people that lack of concern for the environment, this spectacular natures gift is going to ruin.