ASPI+crosses+5000+points+today

All Share Price Index (ASPI) crosses the 5000 points mark for the first time after 3 months.
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 14:25
All Share Price Index (ASPI) crosses the 5000 points mark for the first time after 3 months.
The petitions filed by Ven. Athuraliye Ratana Thero and the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena Organization Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera regarding... Read More
A person was killed after being hit by a train in the Periyakadu area in Vavuniya this morning, police said.The victim was a 43-year-old resident of Eluttur,... Read More
Advisory for the Western, Southern and South-eastern deep and shallow Sea areas have been issued by the meteorological department.The deep and shallow... Read More