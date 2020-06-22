A+man+parks+his+cab+and+jumps+on+to+the+incoming+train+in+Vavuniya

A person was killed after being hit by a train in the Periyakadu area in Vavuniya this morning, police said.



The victim was a 43-year-old resident of Eluttur, Mannar.



The Vavuniya-Parayanalankulama police further stated that there is information that the deceased had come in his private cab and parked his vehicle near the railway tracks and committed suicide by jumping on to the train traveling from Medawachchiya to Mannar.



The body was taken to the Madhu railway station and later transferred to the Mannar Hospital for postmortem examination.



Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.