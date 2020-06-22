The petitions filed by Ven. Athuraliye Ratana Thero and the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena Organization Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera regarding their nominations that have been rejected in four districts have been dismissed without a hearing.

This was when the petition was considered before the Chairman of the Court of Appeal Justice A H M K. Nawaz and Justice Sobhitha Rajakaruna.

Accordingly, the judges rejected the petitions without issuing notice to the respondents.

Ven. Athuraliye Ratana Thera and Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera had submitted nominations for Kalutara, Colombo, Kurunegala and Moneragala Districts. Their nomination papers had been rejected by the district returning officers.