Chinese+military+admits+that+a+Chinese+commander+was+killed+during+the+Indo-China+border+clashes

China has admitted that its commander was killed in last week's clash with Indian border troops in the Galvan Valley in Ladakh.



The talks were held between the two sides at the Chinese side of the Ladakh border.



The Lieutenant General-level talks between the Chinese and Indian Armed Forces have been held in order to prevent the escalation of the conflict.



The clash occurred near the Galvan River, 15,000 feet above sea level, which killed 20 Indian soldiers, including an Indian Army colonel, and wounded 76 others.



China has not said anything about the damage done to its side so far.