Continuing+raids+to+arrest+organized+criminals

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne stated that the operation to arrest organized criminals under the direction of the acting IGP is continuing.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Police Headquarters today, SSP Ruwan Gunasekara stated that eight such organized criminals were arrested in the last 24 hours.

Six of them have been arrested by the STF while two others have been arrested by the Organized Crime Prevention Division.

The STF have arrested two suspects from Matugama, three from Hanwella and one from Ratmalana.

The Organized Crime Prevention Unit arrested two suspects yesterday with more than one and a half kilograms of heroin, in Rambukkana.