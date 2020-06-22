“22 years for HIRU; 22 Millionaires’ in 22 days” (Video)

For the first time in the history of television you have the opportunity to win the biggest cash prize awarded daily.

All you have to do to win the 22 million, in 22 days, winning one million a day is to watch the Hiru Tele Procession from 7.30 pm to 9.55 pm, continuously for five days of the week that will be telecast to coincide with the dawn of the Hiru anniversary fiesta.

Get ready to win a total of 22 million in 22 days, one million each for a daily winner.



Watch the Hiru Tele Procession from 7.30 pm to 9.55 pm on all five days of the week.