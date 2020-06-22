සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ven Sobhitha Thera complains against Karuna, who claimed that he is more dangerous than coronavirus (Video)

Monday, 22 June 2020 - 21:32

Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman told the Hiru news team today that he is ready to come to the CID to issue a statement if he is summoned.

However, Police Media Spokesperson S.S.P. Jaliya Senaratne said that Karuna Amman has been summoned to make a statement but he has not appeared before the CID.

Acting Inspector General of Police ordered the CID to conduct an immediate investigation into the statement made by Karuna Amman regarding the atrocities committed during his time as a member of the LTTE.

At a political rally in Ampara on Wednesday, Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman said that he was more dangerous than the coronavirus, claiming that between two and three thousand members of the army were killed in operations.

He made this statement while contesting for the general election in Digamadulla.

Meanwhile, Venerable Dr. Omalpe Sobitha Thero today lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department and the Police Headquarters, requesting an immediate investigation into the statement made by Karuna Amman.



