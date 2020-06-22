Disrespecting a religion or a religious leader is a sign of decline and deterioration (Video)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse states disrespecting a religion or a religious leader is a sign of decline and deterioration.
The Prime Minister said this while participating at a meeting held in the Wanduragala area in Kurunegala today.
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 21:00
