Election commission to issue notice to take disciplinary action against Commissioner of Southern Local Government

The Election Commission has issued a notice to the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs to take disciplinary action against Southern Provincial Commissioner Senaka Palliyaguru who responded to a Facebook post stating that the election commission's decision was wrong.

Former Municipal Commissioner of Kaduwela, Gamini Gunasekera, posted on his Facebook account that the Commission is pressurizing local government commissioners.

It has been reported that the Southern Provincial Commissioner has forwarded his personal opinion through the Facebook account.

However, the Election Commission has sent a letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, stating that it is seen as an obstacle and a hindrance in the process of holding an election.

The Election Commission has also pointed out that such actions are setting the wrong precedent for other public officials and are detrimental to the state governance.