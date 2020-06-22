Harin's allegations against the Archbishop vehemently opposed (Video)

සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Monday, 22 June 2020 - 21:57

The Catholic Church says it is deeply saddened and disturbed by the statement made by the former Parliamentarian Harin Fernando regarding the Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

This was in response to allegations made by the National List Member of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, Harin Fernando at a meeting held at Polonnaruwa - Medirigiriya yesterday regarding Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

Harin Fernando said that Sajith Premadasa lost the Catholic votes due to the politics of his eminence the   Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

However, the Catholic Church responded to this statement at a press conference held at the Archbishop's House today.

The Rev. Dr. Cecil Joy, Director of the Daham Sevana Church in Kalutara, Rev. Fr. Camilles Fernando, Spokesperson of the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Benedict Joseph the former Director of National Communications and Rev. Fr. Jude Chrishantha Fernando condemned the allegations.

Catholics in many areas including Negombo and Katuwapitiya expressed their displeasure over the statement made by Harin Fernando.

In addition, there is strong opposition from politicians and other parties regarding this statement of former MP Harin Fernando.





