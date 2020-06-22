No+reported+cases+of+Covid-19+in+the+country+yesterday+and+today

Meanwhile, the total number of covid-19 recoveries in the country has increased to 1526 with 28 more Covid infected patients recovering.
It is noteworthy that there were no reported cases of Covid in the country yesterday and today.
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 22:38
