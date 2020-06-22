සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

No reported cases of Covid-19 in the country yesterday and today

Monday, 22 June 2020 - 22:38

Meanwhile, the total number of covid-19 recoveries in the country has increased to 1526 with 28 more Covid infected patients recovering.

It is noteworthy that there were no reported cases of Covid in the country yesterday and today.

ETI and its subsidiaries have accepted deposits illegally (Video)
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 22:51

It has been revealed that ETI and its subsidiaries have accepted deposits illegally. This was revealed when Sri Lanka's Central Bank's Assistant Director... Read More

Three Pakistani cricketers test positive for Covid-19
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 22:48

Three Pakistan cricketers infected with coronavirus The committee has told the media that players Haider Ali, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf have been infected... Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 22:25

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,951 according to the latest information... Read More



