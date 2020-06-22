Former+Minister+Rauf+Hakeem+attended+the+wedding+of+Ibrahim+Ilham+one+of+the+Easter+Sunday+suicide++bombers

It was revealed today at the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter Sunday Attacks, that two ministers had attended the wedding of Ibrahim Ilham, a suicide bomber on Easter Sunday.

This was through a statement from Fatima Jeffery the mother in law of Ibrahim Ilham.

She testified before the commission that her youngest daughter, Fatima Jifri, married Ibrahim Ilham, a well-known businessman in Dematagoda in 2012.

She said that she remembers that the then Minister Rauf Hakeem and another Minister had come to the wedding ceremony.

However, she said that she could not recall who the other minister was and that she could check with her children if specific information is required.