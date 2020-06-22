Decision+that+will+be+taken+by+ICC+regarding+match+fixing+allegations+

Former Minster Mahindananda has still not made a complaint to the ICC

The ICC internal sources have said that the former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has so far not made a complaint to the ICC about the match-fixing allegation regarding the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

The ICC Media Spokesperson Raj Shankar Rao told the Hiru news team that ICC anti-corruption officials are expected to question the former Minster and based on the information and evidence received, if further investigation into the matter is required then the ICC would take suitable action.

Steve Richardson, Coordinator of the International Cricket Council Anti-Corruption Unit, said the ICC had about 50 investigations into match-fixing which has already been implemented.

He also said that India's ties to match-fixing are increasing.

Steve Richardson also said that the sport-related misconduct law passed last year will be implemented in Sri Lanka with regards to match fixing and expected India also to enact such laws.