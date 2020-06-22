සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Decision that will be taken by ICC regarding match fixing allegations

Monday, 22 June 2020 - 22:29

Decision+that+will+be+taken+by+ICC+regarding+match+fixing+allegations+

Former Minster Mahindananda has still not made a complaint to the ICC

The ICC internal sources have said that the former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has so far not made a complaint to the ICC about the match-fixing allegation regarding the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

The ICC Media Spokesperson Raj Shankar Rao told the Hiru news team that ICC anti-corruption officials are expected to question the former Minster and based on the information and evidence received, if further investigation into the matter is required then the ICC would take suitable action.

Steve Richardson, Coordinator of the International Cricket Council Anti-Corruption Unit, said the ICC had about 50 investigations into match-fixing which has already been implemented.

He also said that India's ties to match-fixing are increasing.

Steve Richardson also said that the sport-related misconduct law passed last year will be implemented in Sri Lanka with regards to match fixing and expected India also to enact such laws.

ETI and its subsidiaries have accepted deposits illegally (Video)
ETI and its subsidiaries have accepted deposits illegally (Video)
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 22:51

It has been revealed that ETI and its subsidiaries have accepted deposits illegally. This was revealed when Sri Lanka's Central Bank's Assistant Director... Read More

Three Pakistani cricketers test positive for Covid-19
Three Pakistani cricketers test positive for Covid-19
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 22:48

Three Pakistan cricketers infected with coronavirus The committee has told the media that players Haider Ali, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf have been infected... Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 22:25

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,951 according to the latest information... Read More



Trending News

Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
22 June 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
IGP orders investigation on Karuna Amman's comments on atrocities he committed
22 June 2020
IGP orders investigation on Karuna Amman's comments on atrocities he committed
Driving License renewal period revised again - validity extended by 3-6 months
22 June 2020
Driving License renewal period revised again - validity extended by 3-6 months
A 21 year old youth killed in a clash between two groups in Negombo
22 June 2020
A 21 year old youth killed in a clash between two groups in Negombo
Petitions filed by "Ape Janabala Party" regarding the rejection of nominations, dismissed
22 June 2020
Petitions filed by

International News

Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
22 June 2020
Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
21 June 2020
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
21 June 2020
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
21 June 2020
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.