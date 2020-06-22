World's highest number of coronavirus cases reported yesterday - new risk for Melbourne

Since the onset of the Covid-19 global epidemic, the highest number of new infections in a day worldwide has been reported yesterday with 183,000 cases .



Latin America, the epicenter of the global epidemic, has the highest number of cases reported from Brazil followed by Mexico.



India and Pakistan have seen a marked increase in the number of people infected.



India has reported 445 deaths from coronavirus yesterday, the highest number ever recorded in the country in a day.



Apart from the United States, Brazil and Russia, India is the most affected by the Covid Nineteen Pandemic.



Most of India's coronavirus cases are found in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai-based Tamil Nadu.



Meanwhile, Australia has warned its residents not to visit Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, due to the risk of a second coronaviruswave.



Melbourne, the coronavirus center in Australia, has reported new infections in recent days.



As a result, the state of Victoria, which includes Melbourne, has halted plans to increase its number of open restaurants and has banned home assemblies.





