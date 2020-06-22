Three+Pakistani+cricketers+test+positive+for+Covid-19

Three Pakistan cricketers infected with coronavirus



The committee has told the media that players Haider Ali, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf have been infected with the virus.



This was according to PCR investigations carried out in Rawalpindi.



However, they do not show any symptoms of the coronavirus.



It is also reported that they will miss the cricket tournament to be played in England next August.



Pakistan Cricket Committee further stated that players like Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari have been subjected to PCR tests and they have not been infected with the virus.



Last week, Shahid Afridi, a former captain said that he was infected with the coronavirus.