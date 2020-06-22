සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Three Pakistani cricketers test positive for Covid-19

Monday, 22 June 2020 - 22:48

Three+Pakistani+cricketers+test+positive+for+Covid-19
Three Pakistan cricketers infected with coronavirus

The committee has told the media that players Haider Ali, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf have been infected with the virus.

This was according to PCR investigations carried out in Rawalpindi.

However, they do not show any symptoms of the coronavirus.

It is also reported that they will miss the cricket tournament to be played in England next August.

Pakistan Cricket Committee further stated that players like Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari have been subjected to PCR tests and they have not been infected with the virus.

Last week, Shahid Afridi, a former captain said that he was infected with the coronavirus.
ETI and its subsidiaries have accepted deposits illegally (Video)
ETI and its subsidiaries have accepted deposits illegally (Video)
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 22:51

It has been revealed that ETI and its subsidiaries have accepted deposits illegally. This was revealed when Sri Lanka's Central Bank's Assistant Director... Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 22:25

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,951 according to the latest information... Read More

Imports restricted: Now commence production – President tells industrialists
Imports restricted: Now commence production – President tells industrialists
Monday, 22 June 2020 - 22:22

Opportunity is now open to commence productions in many sectors with the limiting of imports of several non-essential items, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa... Read More



Trending News

Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
22 June 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
IGP orders investigation on Karuna Amman's comments on atrocities he committed
22 June 2020
IGP orders investigation on Karuna Amman's comments on atrocities he committed
Driving License renewal period revised again - validity extended by 3-6 months
22 June 2020
Driving License renewal period revised again - validity extended by 3-6 months
A 21 year old youth killed in a clash between two groups in Negombo
22 June 2020
A 21 year old youth killed in a clash between two groups in Negombo
Petitions filed by "Ape Janabala Party" regarding the rejection of nominations, dismissed
22 June 2020
Petitions filed by

International News

Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
22 June 2020
Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
21 June 2020
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
21 June 2020
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
21 June 2020
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.