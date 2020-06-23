217+Sri+Lankans+return+from+US

The Hiru News correspondent reports that 217 Sri Lankans stranded in the US due to the coronavirus pandemic returned home in the early hours of today.



They have been subjected to PCR tests at the Katunayake airport.



Meanwhile, 151 Indian sailors arrived from Mumbai last night to serve in foreign shipping firms.



One hundred and forty of them will work at ships anchored at the Colombo Port.



They too, have undergone PCR tests.