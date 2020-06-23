සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Rain today in several provinces

Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 7:27

Rain+today+in+several+provinces
Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces, says the Met Department.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province after 2.00 p.m.

The wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the Western slopes of the Central hills and in Southern province.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.
Trains disrupted by fire resume on upcountry line
Trains disrupted by fire resume on upcountry line
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 10:07

Train services on the upcountry line have resumed following a disruption due to a fire.The blaze occurred this morning at a forest reserve between Ohiya... Read More

Yet another Navy personnel recovers
Yet another Navy personnel recovers
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 9:10

Yet another Covid-19 positive Navy personnel has recovered.So far, a total of 786 Navy personnel have reached complete recovery. Read More

Court orders halt to development work at Muhudu Maha Viharaya
Court orders halt to development work at Muhudu Maha Viharaya
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 9:08

The Pottuvil magistrate yesterday (22) ordered both parties to the dispute to refrain from any development activities at Muhudu Maha Viharaya until the... Read More



Trending News

Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
22 June 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
IGP orders investigation on Karuna Amman's comments on atrocities he committed
22 June 2020
IGP orders investigation on Karuna Amman's comments on atrocities he committed
Petitions filed by "Ape Janabala Party" regarding the rejection of nominations, dismissed
22 June 2020
Petitions filed by
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
22 June 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
Decision that will be taken by ICC regarding match fixing allegations
22 June 2020
Decision that will be taken by ICC regarding match fixing allegations

International News

Donald Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
23 June 2020
Donald Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
22 June 2020
Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
21 June 2020
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
21 June 2020
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.