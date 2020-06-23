Rain+today+in+several+provinces

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces, says the Met Department.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province after 2.00 p.m.



The wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the Western slopes of the Central hills and in Southern province.



The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.