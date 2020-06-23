Donald+Trump+targets+foreign+workers+with+new+visa+freeze

President Donald Trump has extended a pause on some green cards and suspended visas for other foreign workers in the United States until the end of 2020.
High-skilled tech workers, non-agricultural seasonal helpers, au pairs and top executives will be affected.
The White House said the move will create jobs for Americans hurting economically due to the pandemic.
High-skilled tech workers, non-agricultural seasonal helpers, au pairs and top executives will be affected.
The White House said the move will create jobs for Americans hurting economically due to the pandemic.