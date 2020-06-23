Welisara Navy camp reopens today (video)

The Welisara Navy camp, from where the country’s largest Covid-19 cluster was reported, reopens today following a closure of two and a half months.



Navy spokesman Lt. Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara says the camp will resume functions under several stages.



After first finding an infected personnel on April 27, the camp was closed.



A total of 898 personnel there got infected, but 785 of them have recovered by now.



He said the 113 others still remain in hospital.



Director general of health services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has given a letter to the Navy commander, declaring the camp to be completely free of the coronavirus.



There was one case yesterday after no patient was reported in the country in the previous two days, bringing the total cases to 1,951, says the Health Ministry’s Epidemiology Unit.



Twenty eight of them recovered yesterday to take the total recoveries to 1,526.



