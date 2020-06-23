9th parliament’s committee stage meetings via online (video)

Committee stage meetings of the ninth parliament will be conducted digitally via online, says the Communications Department of the Parliament.



The decision has been taken in view of a possible continuation of the social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.



A rehearsal was carried out at a committee room with the participation of secretary general of parliament Dhammika Dassanayake, the deputy secretary general and other staff.



Committee members, state officials and the general public will accordingly be able to participate in the committee meetings digitally via online.



