Colombo’s Catholic Archdiocese condemns Harin’s statement

The Catholic Archdiocese of Colombo has condemned the recent statement made by former MP Harin Fernando that the Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith had played politics during the presidential elections.



A statement issued from the Archdiocese of Colombo said says, “We the auxiliary bishops of Colombo together with the Catholic Clergy of the Archdiocese of Colombo view with great concern the statement made by former Member of Parliament Harin Fernando at a political rally on June 20 2020.”



“His derogatory comments against his eminence were totally unfounded and uncalled for and have been made for cheap political gain.”



“He has treated his eminence with derision when he stated that because of his eminence, the UNP candidate Sajith Premadasa had been deprived of the catholic votes during the last presidential election.”



“This is totally a fabrication of his own imagination,” says the statement.



The Archdiocese of Colombo urged those concerned to take steps to correct this situation with immediate effect and restore the image of the esteemed high office of the Catholic hierarchy.



The Catholic Bishops Conference as well as the Catholic people of Negombo, Katuwapitiya and other areas have also condemned Fernando’s statement.