Sri+Lankans+in+Qatar+receive+dry+rations+from+embassy

Sri Lankans in Qatar received dry rations and essential goods from their embassy in Doha which is working to ease their difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, a Sri Lankan woman presently housed at a safe-house of the Oman Embassy is asking authorities to bring her and colleagues home soon as they are facing difficulties due to the pandemic.
