WHO+chief+warns+Covid-19+pandemic+still+accelerating

The head of the World Health Organization has sent out a fresh warning over the dangers of the new coronavirus.



In spite of numerous European countries further easing their lockdown restrictions, cases around the world are rising especially in Latin America with Brazil now registering over 50,000 deaths.



There are also fears of a second wave with Australians being warned against travelling to Melbourne.



"The pandemic is still accelerating," WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the virtual health forum organised by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.



"We know that the pandemic is much more than a health crisis, it is an economic crisis, a social crisis and in many countries a political crisis.

"Its effects will be felt for decades to come."



Ghebreyesus said the greatest threat facing the world is not the virus itself, which has now killed over 465,000 people and infected nearly nine million worldwide, but "the lack of global solidarity and global leadership".



"We cannot defeat this pandemic with a divided world," he said. "The politicisation of the pandemic has exacerbated it."



The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating across Latin America, with Mexico, Peru and Chile also hard-hit as death tolls soar and healthcare facilities are pushed toward collapse.