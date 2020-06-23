Jailor+suspended+for+giving+SIM+to+inmate

The Negombo Prison has suspended one of its jailors who has given a SIM card to an inmate.
Prisons commissioner general Thushara Upuldeniya told Hiru News that the suspended jailor had been in charge of the prison’s canteen.
Previously, he had handed over a mobile phone to the same inmate and given him calls from time to time.
