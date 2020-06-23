Rough+seas+in+east+and+south-east

Due to the active cloudiness in the Eastern and South-eastern deep sea areas of the island, the possibility for heavy showers and thundershowers and sudden roughness is high.



The Met Department is requesting naval and fishing communities to remain vigilant in these areas.



This could be associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in these deep sea areas.



The shallow sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.



The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.